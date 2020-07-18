All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

20750 N 87TH ST 2086

20750 North 87th Street · (480) 449-6632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20750 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1893 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
wow! absolutely stunning split level fully furnished scottsdale 3/2 condo located in the highly sought after Encore at Grayhawk community with all new furnishing, custom high end designer touches through out, fresh updated neutral paint, vaulted entry, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, berber carpet, over-sized master with huge soaking bathtub, gated community, custom 2 car garage, pool and facilities, breathtaking patio view overlooking 17th island green located at Talon golf course, premium mountain views, perfect opportunity for short term corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing all with available for short term and long term rental options ($3495 May-Sept off season discount rate / $6495 Oct-April premium rate), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with select rental period rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire*visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 have any available units?
20750 N 87TH ST 2086 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 have?
Some of 20750 N 87TH ST 2086's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 currently offering any rent specials?
20750 N 87TH ST 2086 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 is pet friendly.
Does 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 offer parking?
Yes, 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 offers parking.
Does 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 have a pool?
Yes, 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 has a pool.
Does 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 have accessible units?
No, 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 does not have accessible units.
Does 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20750 N 87TH ST 2086 has units with dishwashers.
