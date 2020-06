Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful and fully upgraded with slate floors, Granite Counters, stainless steel appliances, neutral carpets, designer paint. All fixtures have been updated. All door hardware has been updated to brush nickel. Shutters in all bedrooms. All bathrooms have been upgraded. Split floor plan, walk-in closets. Gas Fireplace. 10 foot ceilings. Terrific backyard with huge patio, pool, hot tub, Bar-B-Que grill. No neighbors behind. Backs open area. Great neighborhood. You will love it.