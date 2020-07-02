20498 N 98th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Charming Rosewood in the heart of DC Ranch, located on private cul-de-sac just minutes from walking trails and park, community center, Market Street shops and restaurants. Desirable four-bedroom ranch home design, with split master retreat, open living, eat-in kitchen and dining offers functional space for optimal living and entertaining. Sophisticated finishes throughout include rich wood flooring and berber carpet, beamed ceiling, white wood shutters and stylish tile accents. Chic kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop, and granite countertops. Tranquil water feature in backyard, with covered patio and additional hardscape for outdoor living, finished with lovely landscape and turfed grass. Classy, clean, and ready for move in!