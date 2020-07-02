All apartments in Scottsdale
20498 N 98th Place
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:08 AM

20498 N 98th Place

20498 North 98th Place · No Longer Available
Location

20498 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Charming Rosewood in the heart of DC Ranch, located on private cul-de-sac just minutes from walking trails and park, community center, Market Street shops and restaurants. Desirable four-bedroom ranch home design, with split master retreat, open living, eat-in kitchen and dining offers functional space for optimal living and entertaining. Sophisticated finishes throughout include rich wood flooring and berber carpet, beamed ceiling, white wood shutters and stylish tile accents. Chic kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop, and granite countertops. Tranquil water feature in backyard, with covered patio and additional hardscape for outdoor living, finished with lovely landscape and turfed grass. Classy, clean, and ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20498 N 98th Place have any available units?
20498 N 98th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20498 N 98th Place have?
Some of 20498 N 98th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20498 N 98th Place currently offering any rent specials?
20498 N 98th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20498 N 98th Place pet-friendly?
No, 20498 N 98th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20498 N 98th Place offer parking?
Yes, 20498 N 98th Place offers parking.
Does 20498 N 98th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20498 N 98th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20498 N 98th Place have a pool?
No, 20498 N 98th Place does not have a pool.
Does 20498 N 98th Place have accessible units?
No, 20498 N 98th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20498 N 98th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20498 N 98th Place has units with dishwashers.

