Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool hot tub

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of DC Ranch. Highly updated and upgraded with travertine and hardwood floors, woodshutters, designer eat-in kitchen with granite slab counter tops, raised panel European cabinetry and over sized island. Outdoor living space includes travertine patio,fire pit and heated pool/spa (spool) with safety net. Very close to Market Street shops, restaurants and DC Ranch Community Center