20389 N 96TH Way

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

***.HOME AWAY FROM HOME!! Enjoy your stay at this beautifully home in DC Ranch. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 3 baths grace this beautiful home and comes fully furnished with everything you need for a nice stay. Relax in the heated pool while watching the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy all the community has to offer: biking,walking paths, clubhouse/Rec room, golf course, work out facility, tennis courts, and children's playground. This home is conveniently located in North Scottsdale, just 15 minutes to the Barrett Jackson Car Auction, famous Waste Management Open Golf Tournament,Scottsdale Quarter,Kierland Commons, Spring Training, fabulous restaurants, hiking and golf courses.