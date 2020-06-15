All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:44 AM

20389 N 96TH Way

20389 North 96th Way · (602) 315-8749
Location

20389 North 96th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
***.HOME AWAY FROM HOME!! Enjoy your stay at this beautifully home in DC Ranch. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 3 baths grace this beautiful home and comes fully furnished with everything you need for a nice stay. Relax in the heated pool while watching the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy all the community has to offer: biking,walking paths, clubhouse/Rec room, golf course, work out facility, tennis courts, and children's playground. This home is conveniently located in North Scottsdale, just 15 minutes to the Barrett Jackson Car Auction, famous Waste Management Open Golf Tournament,Scottsdale Quarter,Kierland Commons, Spring Training, fabulous restaurants, hiking and golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20389 N 96TH Way have any available units?
20389 N 96TH Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20389 N 96TH Way have?
Some of 20389 N 96TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20389 N 96TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
20389 N 96TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20389 N 96TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 20389 N 96TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20389 N 96TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 20389 N 96TH Way does offer parking.
Does 20389 N 96TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20389 N 96TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20389 N 96TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 20389 N 96TH Way has a pool.
Does 20389 N 96TH Way have accessible units?
No, 20389 N 96TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20389 N 96TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20389 N 96TH Way has units with dishwashers.
