Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2024 N. 81st Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2024 N. 81st Pl

2024 North 81st Place · No Longer Available
Location

2024 North 81st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home near Hayden and McDowell - Lovely home in a mature older neighborhood. Formal dining room, covered patio, 2 car garage, block wall fence. No smoking inside home. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $75 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4677521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 N. 81st Pl have any available units?
2024 N. 81st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 2024 N. 81st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2024 N. 81st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 N. 81st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 N. 81st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2024 N. 81st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2024 N. 81st Pl offers parking.
Does 2024 N. 81st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 N. 81st Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 N. 81st Pl have a pool?
No, 2024 N. 81st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2024 N. 81st Pl have accessible units?
No, 2024 N. 81st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 N. 81st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 N. 81st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 N. 81st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 N. 81st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
