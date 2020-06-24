19992 North Thompson Peak Pa

Amenities

CanuckCondo is located in the heart of North Scottsdale. The property is in close proximity to the West World facility, TPC Golf Course, and the McDowell Mountains. This ground floor, corner unit has a split floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.



The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include a side by side refrigerator, ceramic stove, oven and a full size dishwasher. The kitchen cabinets are loaded with all the cookware, stemware and utensils you will need to create a gourmet feast. The dining area off the kitchen is surrounded with natural light from the windows that encompass the room. The living area has a comfortable reclining leather sofa and loveseat. The living room has a 55" flat screen wall mounted TV and DVD player. The home comes with Cable TV and WiFi.



The Master Bedroom has a luxurious king size bed, bed side tables, and flat screen TV. You will find plenty of space in the walk in closet. The master bathroom has a single sink vanity and a soaking tub / shower combo. The 2nd bedroom has a cozy queen size bed with a bed side tables, large closet, and an dresser.



The community amenities are just around the corner. Enjoy the heated pool, hot tub, and two gas BBQs. There is also a fitness center, sauna and steam room. The club house also offers a club house rental for a party or get together. You can also practice your putting skills on the greens within the complex. This beautiful condo is very close to shopping, nightlife and many exquisite restaurants. You will not be disappointed with this lovely property.



