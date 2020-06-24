All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
19992 North Thompson Peak Pa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19992 North Thompson Peak Pa

19992 North Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19992 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
CanuckCondo is located in the heart of North Scottsdale. The property is in close proximity to the West World facility, TPC Golf Course, and the McDowell Mountains. This ground floor, corner unit has a split floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include a side by side refrigerator, ceramic stove, oven and a full size dishwasher. The kitchen cabinets are loaded with all the cookware, stemware and utensils you will need to create a gourmet feast. The dining area off the kitchen is surrounded with natural light from the windows that encompass the room. The living area has a comfortable reclining leather sofa and loveseat. The living room has a 55&quot; flat screen wall mounted TV and DVD player. The home comes with Cable TV and WiFi.

The Master Bedroom has a luxurious king size bed, bed side tables, and flat screen TV. You will find plenty of space in the walk in closet. The master bathroom has a single sink vanity and a soaking tub / shower combo. The 2nd bedroom has a cozy queen size bed with a bed side tables, large closet, and an dresser.

The community amenities are just around the corner. Enjoy the heated pool, hot tub, and two gas BBQs. There is also a fitness center, sauna and steam room. The club house also offers a club house rental for a party or get together. You can also practice your putting skills on the greens within the complex. This beautiful condo is very close to shopping, nightlife and many exquisite restaurants. You will not be disappointed with this lovely property.

Home and Community Features:
Flat Screen TVs
WiFi
Patio Furniture
Heated Community Pool and Spa
Gas BBQs
Fitness Center/Steam Room/Sauna
Club House

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa have any available units?
19992 North Thompson Peak Pa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa have?
Some of 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa currently offering any rent specials?
19992 North Thompson Peak Pa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa pet-friendly?
No, 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa offer parking?
No, 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa does not offer parking.
Does 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa have a pool?
Yes, 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa has a pool.
Does 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa have accessible units?
No, 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa does not have accessible units.
Does 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19992 North Thompson Peak Pa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College