19989 N 94TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located within the highly sought after gated community of La Strada sits this beautiful desert home retreat with a thoughtful design, and an open, split floor plan. The spaces of this beautiful custom home flow seamlessly creating an inviting environment for entertaining or relaxing. From the large kitchen with breakfast bar to the stunning resort style backyard, this home has it all. The relaxing master bedroom sanctuary features a fireplace, custom closets, and a spa tub. Minutes from all of North Scottsdale's best dining and hot spots, golf, hiking or biking trails, there is always something to do! Click Virtual Tour to see the floorplan and take a tour by virtually walking through this impressive home!