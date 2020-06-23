All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
19989 N 94TH Way
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

19989 N 94TH Way

19989 North 94th Way · No Longer Available
Location

19989 North 94th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located within the highly sought after gated community of La Strada sits this beautiful desert home retreat with a thoughtful design, and an open, split floor plan. The spaces of this beautiful custom home flow seamlessly creating an inviting environment for entertaining or relaxing. From the large kitchen with breakfast bar to the stunning resort style backyard, this home has it all. The relaxing master bedroom sanctuary features a fireplace, custom closets, and a spa tub. Minutes from all of North Scottsdale's best dining and hot spots, golf, hiking or biking trails, there is always something to do! Click Virtual Tour to see the floorplan and take a tour by virtually walking through this impressive home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19989 N 94TH Way have any available units?
19989 N 94TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19989 N 94TH Way have?
Some of 19989 N 94TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19989 N 94TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
19989 N 94TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19989 N 94TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 19989 N 94TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19989 N 94TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 19989 N 94TH Way does offer parking.
Does 19989 N 94TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19989 N 94TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19989 N 94TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 19989 N 94TH Way has a pool.
Does 19989 N 94TH Way have accessible units?
No, 19989 N 94TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19989 N 94TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19989 N 94TH Way has units with dishwashers.
