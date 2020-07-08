All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153

19777 North 76th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19777 North 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Location, Location!
A Gated community, The Venu at Grayhawk is the answer to all of your needs. With the perfect location for work, school or fun and adventure. We are located within minutes of public transportation, 101 and i51 and some of the city's finest desert golf courses, including TPC Scottsdale, The Boulders, Troon North, Kierland, Grayhawk and Legend Trail. The McDowell Mountains and Pinnacle Peak anchor North Scottsdale's scenic landscape and form a breathtaking backdrop for several signature Scottsdale experiences.
Go explore all of what North Scottsdale has to offer! With more than 60 miles of shared-use trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding, Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve is a must-see destination for outdoor enthusiasts. For one-of-a-kind boutiques as well as some of your favorite national brands, head to the open-air retail meccas of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.

This two bedroom apartment/Townhome styles. Our home is equipped with a Complete Appliance Package, Full size Washer & Dryer, Ceiling Fans and so much more.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/19777-n-76th-st-31 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 have any available units?
19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 currently offering any rent specials?
19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 pet-friendly?
No, 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 offer parking?
No, 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 does not offer parking.
Does 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 have a pool?
No, 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 does not have a pool.
Does 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 have accessible units?
No, 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 does not have accessible units.
Does 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19777 N 76th St Unit: 3153 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College