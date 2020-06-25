19681 North Hayden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub yoga

If youre looking for a quiet, resort-like condo thats close to all the Scottsdale attractions, then you will glad you chose this condo at Sunscape Villas.

*Bike to Old town Scottsdale

*Quiet and private

*Less than 5 miles from Camelback Mountain

*Next to Continental Golf Course

*15 minutes from two airports

*Near great restaurants/shopping in Old Town

*Two minute drive or 13 minute walk to Scottsdale Stadium (home of the San Francisco Giants Spring Training Games)

*Grocery stores, gas stations, and parks all within one block

*The complex has two pools (one with a fire pit), two hot tubs, and BBQ grills.

*Gorgeous fitness center in the complex with yoga studio

*Surrounded by greenbelts and biking trails.



ABOUT:

This updated, end-unit condo is located on the second and top floor overlooking a quiet courtyard with fountains and palm trees. Newly remodeled, stylish, comfy, and convenient condo in the heart of Scottsdale right next to a golf course! The vaulted ceilings make the condo feel even more spacious. The sunset-facing patio balcony overlooks a beautiful central green space with a fountain and palm trees.



THE COMPLEX: This is a sprawling, fun complex in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. The complex is charming and well maintained with lush desert landscaping. Enjoy full access to two swimming pool areas, Jacuzzi, Gym and a yoga room. The pool is close enough for your convenience but far enough away to not hear the noise.



GYM: The large fitness center features ample cardio and weightlifting equipment to choose from, a yoga room, lockers and change rooms.



LAUNDRY: This unit features high volume 4.5 capacity washer and dryer, cleverly hidden by sliding barn doors. There is also additional coin laundry in the complex.



BBQs: There are community grills near the pool area. Your condo is also furnished with an electric counter top grill.



PARKING: Park in your own covered parking space. You can also park in one of the many uncovered parking spaces around the com