19631 North Scottsdale Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gated, furnished, 2 bedroom upscale condo in Traviata. This is set up as a vacation rental OR corporate housing. It is currently occupied (updated- 5/15/19- I will update listing again when tenant gives 30 day notice) The rent for May-Sept is $1800 plus rental tax and utilities, Oct-Dec $1900 and Jan-April is $2500 per month plus rental tax and utilities. This pet friendly condo is very clean, quiet, light and bright with a split floor plan, spacious bedrooms, walk in closets, neutral colors, inside laundry, gas fireplace, double sinks in master, new tile, carpet only in bedrooms, lower level, high ceilings, courtyard entry, 1 car garage, end unit, mountain views, private patio, right by the heated pool/spa and fitness center, BBQs & Ramada, very quiet community. Walking distance to so many fun places such as the Wildflower, Starbucks, Ruth Chris, Terroir Wine Bar, McCormick Railroad Park, Silverado golf course, bike path, Arizona canal and so much more. Only a few minute drive to Camelback Mountain, Fashion Sq Mall, Old Town/Downtown Scottsdale and the 101 freeway. NO SMOKING IN OR AROUND UNIT. Off Scottsdale Rd and Indian Bend. YOU CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION! OWNER/AGENT. non refundable Background/credit check fee $50. Cleaning deposit of $300 and pet deposit $200.