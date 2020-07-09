All apartments in Scottsdale
19568 N 84TH Street
19568 N 84TH Street

19568 North 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19568 North 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Monterey home on the 3rd hole of the Talon Golf course at Grayhawk! This 2 bed plus office or 3rd bedroom and 3 bath home will wow you from the start! Courtyard welcomes you in to this charming home. Split floor plan with double masters, great room, formal dining with newer hardwood flooring and paint. Large kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, gas range, and island overlooking the gorgeous resort style backyard. This backyard oasis features a heated salt water pool with all newer equipment, beautiful low maintenance desert landscaping, putting green, built in BBQ with sunsets galore. Electric blinds in master bedroom, a NEST control system for A/C. This move in ready home is in pristine condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19568 N 84TH Street have any available units?
19568 N 84TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19568 N 84TH Street have?
Some of 19568 N 84TH Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19568 N 84TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
19568 N 84TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19568 N 84TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 19568 N 84TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19568 N 84TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 19568 N 84TH Street offers parking.
Does 19568 N 84TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19568 N 84TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19568 N 84TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 19568 N 84TH Street has a pool.
Does 19568 N 84TH Street have accessible units?
No, 19568 N 84TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19568 N 84TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19568 N 84TH Street has units with dishwashers.

