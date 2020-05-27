19218 N 88TH Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Elegant Living in a convenient Scottsdale location. The open foyer with soaring ceilings and curved staircase invite you into an entertainers environment. Sunken formal living room with a formal dining room. Large island kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite counters, elec cooktop and wall oven featuring stainless steel appliances and a bay window breakfast nook. Enjoy the family room with a cozy fireplace just off the kitchen. Ideal for multi-gen living, there is a full bedroom and full bath downstairs. Bath offers access to the pool area. Large walk-in pantry. Four bedrooms up with a large master, master bath and walk-in closet. Very private backyard features a free form pool with child fencing. RV Gate with paved space for additional parking. Three car garage. Easy access to frwys.