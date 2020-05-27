All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 19218 N 88TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
19218 N 88TH Way
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:49 PM

19218 N 88TH Way

19218 North 88th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19218 North 88th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Elegant Living in a convenient Scottsdale location. The open foyer with soaring ceilings and curved staircase invite you into an entertainers environment. Sunken formal living room with a formal dining room. Large island kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite counters, elec cooktop and wall oven featuring stainless steel appliances and a bay window breakfast nook. Enjoy the family room with a cozy fireplace just off the kitchen. Ideal for multi-gen living, there is a full bedroom and full bath downstairs. Bath offers access to the pool area. Large walk-in pantry. Four bedrooms up with a large master, master bath and walk-in closet. Very private backyard features a free form pool with child fencing. RV Gate with paved space for additional parking. Three car garage. Easy access to frwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19218 N 88TH Way have any available units?
19218 N 88TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19218 N 88TH Way have?
Some of 19218 N 88TH Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19218 N 88TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
19218 N 88TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19218 N 88TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 19218 N 88TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19218 N 88TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 19218 N 88TH Way offers parking.
Does 19218 N 88TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19218 N 88TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19218 N 88TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 19218 N 88TH Way has a pool.
Does 19218 N 88TH Way have accessible units?
No, 19218 N 88TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19218 N 88TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19218 N 88TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College