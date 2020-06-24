All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 19046 N 91st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
19046 N 91st St
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:05 AM

19046 N 91st St

19046 North 91st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19046 North 91st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in "Ironwood Village" community of DC Ranch, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will be move in ready for long term rental on May 1st. The property which backs up to a desert wash preserve provides the perfect serenity from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still being close to some of the best restaurants, schools and parks within the area. This is the perfect home for single living, a couple or as you can see from the photos a growing family. The home has all high end fixtures, cabinets, stone, AC and appliances. If interested in viewing the property please reach out so we can coordinate a time to meet. Thank you for considering our home as your next home....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19046 N 91st St have any available units?
19046 N 91st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19046 N 91st St have?
Some of 19046 N 91st St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19046 N 91st St currently offering any rent specials?
19046 N 91st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19046 N 91st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19046 N 91st St is pet friendly.
Does 19046 N 91st St offer parking?
Yes, 19046 N 91st St offers parking.
Does 19046 N 91st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19046 N 91st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19046 N 91st St have a pool?
No, 19046 N 91st St does not have a pool.
Does 19046 N 91st St have accessible units?
No, 19046 N 91st St does not have accessible units.
Does 19046 N 91st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19046 N 91st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College