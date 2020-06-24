19046 N 91st St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in "Ironwood Village" community of DC Ranch, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will be move in ready for long term rental on May 1st. The property which backs up to a desert wash preserve provides the perfect serenity from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still being close to some of the best restaurants, schools and parks within the area. This is the perfect home for single living, a couple or as you can see from the photos a growing family. The home has all high end fixtures, cabinets, stone, AC and appliances. If interested in viewing the property please reach out so we can coordinate a time to meet. Thank you for considering our home as your next home....