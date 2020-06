Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This absolutely incredible designer home just became available for the 2020 season! Literally sitting walking distance to the most prestigious events and activities North Scottsdale has to offer. Enjoy hiking and mountain biking right next door in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Or attending Barrett Jackson, The Phoenix Open, Arabian Horse Show and hundreds of other hot spots and events to hang out at in North Scottsdale. AJ's shopping sits on the other side of the neighborhood so even with no car everything you need is close by.