All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

18650 N Thompson Peak Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18650 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Elegant & immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with separate den located in the gated DC Ranch community of Courtyards at Desert Parks. Ground floor entry with garage leads to beautifully appointed second floor living. This light, bright open floorplan includes stunning VIEWS of the McDowell Mountains from almost every window. Experience picturesque VIEWS from the spacious balcony and enjoy the sunrise and sunset; watch while the mountains change color to a majestic purple every evening. This beautifully landscaped luxury neighborhood offers a community pool/spa and is located in the heart of DC Ranch. Available the beginning of Jan, no rental term shorter than 6 months. 6 month rental is $4000/month 12 months is $3000/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have any available units?
18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have?
Some of 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offers parking.
Does 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has a pool.
Does 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have accessible units?
No, 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College