18650 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Elegant & immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with separate den located in the gated DC Ranch community of Courtyards at Desert Parks. Ground floor entry with garage leads to beautifully appointed second floor living. This light, bright open floorplan includes stunning VIEWS of the McDowell Mountains from almost every window. Experience picturesque VIEWS from the spacious balcony and enjoy the sunrise and sunset; watch while the mountains change color to a majestic purple every evening. This beautifully landscaped luxury neighborhood offers a community pool/spa and is located in the heart of DC Ranch. Available the beginning of Jan, no rental term shorter than 6 months. 6 month rental is $4000/month 12 months is $3000/month