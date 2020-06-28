All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:50 PM

18560 N 94TH Street

18560 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18560 North 94th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Full remodel has just been completed! DC Ranch beautifully remodeled gated 3 Bedroom Villa. Quartz counter-tops, Chandeliers, Karastan carpeting and so much more. The full wall sliding glass door makes the transition from indoor to outdoor living seamless. A well-designed brick paved rear yard allows easy entertaining for guests with a covered patio, low maintenance landscaping, built-in kitchen station and views of the McDowell Mtns. Tranquil master suite includes walk-in closet, separate glass stand-in shower, soaking tub and double vanity spaces with ample natural light. Attached 2 Car Garage. DC Ranch offers world-class golf courses, 2 club houses, pools, fitness center, restaurants & boutique shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18560 N 94TH Street have any available units?
18560 N 94TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18560 N 94TH Street have?
Some of 18560 N 94TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18560 N 94TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
18560 N 94TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18560 N 94TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 18560 N 94TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18560 N 94TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 18560 N 94TH Street offers parking.
Does 18560 N 94TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18560 N 94TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18560 N 94TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 18560 N 94TH Street has a pool.
Does 18560 N 94TH Street have accessible units?
No, 18560 N 94TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18560 N 94TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18560 N 94TH Street has units with dishwashers.
