18560 N 94TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Full remodel has just been completed! DC Ranch beautifully remodeled gated 3 Bedroom Villa. Quartz counter-tops, Chandeliers, Karastan carpeting and so much more. The full wall sliding glass door makes the transition from indoor to outdoor living seamless. A well-designed brick paved rear yard allows easy entertaining for guests with a covered patio, low maintenance landscaping, built-in kitchen station and views of the McDowell Mtns. Tranquil master suite includes walk-in closet, separate glass stand-in shower, soaking tub and double vanity spaces with ample natural light. Attached 2 Car Garage. DC Ranch offers world-class golf courses, 2 club houses, pools, fitness center, restaurants & boutique shopping.