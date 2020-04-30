18378 N 96TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this fully-furnished luxury Windgate Ranch vacation home. This home is situation on a premium west view lot with views of Camelback Mountain, Pinnacle Peak, McDowell Mountains, and the desert wash. This new home was built in 2015 and furnished with high-end designer furniture. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with gas cooking, this Villaga floor plan is an open great room plan with a multi-slide door to the extended covered patio. The resort backyard features a heated pool/spa, putting green, gas fire pit, ramada with built-in BBQ, outdoor TV, and electronic sunshade. Available Dec 2020 - $12,000/mo including utilities. Feb 2021 - $18,000/mo including utilities.