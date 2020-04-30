All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:07 AM

18378 N 96TH Way

18378 North 96th Way · (480) 264-0655
Location

18378 North 96th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this fully-furnished luxury Windgate Ranch vacation home. This home is situation on a premium west view lot with views of Camelback Mountain, Pinnacle Peak, McDowell Mountains, and the desert wash. This new home was built in 2015 and furnished with high-end designer furniture. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with gas cooking, this Villaga floor plan is an open great room plan with a multi-slide door to the extended covered patio. The resort backyard features a heated pool/spa, putting green, gas fire pit, ramada with built-in BBQ, outdoor TV, and electronic sunshade. Available Dec 2020 - $12,000/mo including utilities. Feb 2021 - $18,000/mo including utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18378 N 96TH Way have any available units?
18378 N 96TH Way has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18378 N 96TH Way have?
Some of 18378 N 96TH Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18378 N 96TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18378 N 96TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18378 N 96TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 18378 N 96TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18378 N 96TH Way does offer parking.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18378 N 96TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18378 N 96TH Way has a pool.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18378 N 96TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18378 N 96TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18378 N 96TH Way has units with dishwashers.
