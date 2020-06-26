All apartments in Scottsdale
18368 N 94TH Way

18368 North 94th Way · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
DC Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

18368 North 94th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Incredible rental in the heart of North Scottsdale's prestigious DC Ranch neighborhood is now available. Recently updated, this 4 bedroom/3 bath plus loft stunner is close to everything North Scottsdale has to offer. Kierland, WM Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, Spring Training, Harley Week-it's all here. 15 Championship golf courses within 15 miles, and the best shopping and dining around. Minutes off the loop 101, this is the lifestyle you are looking for! Entertainer's dream living room. Home faces the park. Backyard offers a bar, removable fenced pool and children's play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18368 N 94TH Way have any available units?
18368 N 94TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18368 N 94TH Way have?
Some of 18368 N 94TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18368 N 94TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18368 N 94TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18368 N 94TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 18368 N 94TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18368 N 94TH Way offer parking?
No, 18368 N 94TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 18368 N 94TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18368 N 94TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18368 N 94TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18368 N 94TH Way has a pool.
Does 18368 N 94TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18368 N 94TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18368 N 94TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18368 N 94TH Way has units with dishwashers.
