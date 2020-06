Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Available April 1. Tastefully furnished single-level 3 bedroom home situated on premier corner lot in gated DC Ranch. Home is located directly across from beautifully landscaped park for your enjoyment. All upgraded interiors including newly remodeled and upgraded bathrooms. Just under 2000 square feet with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and office/den. The neighborhood offers the spirit of connectedness along with miles of generous tree lined walking and biking paths. DC Ranch amenities include 2 spectacular community centers (Desert Camp and Homestead) which include community pool, basketball courts, tennis courts and a variety of community programming and events. Conveniently located with quick access to Highway 101 and nearby shopping and restaurants including AJ's Fine Foods,