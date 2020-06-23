17928 N 97TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Windgate Ranch single level home fully upgraded, appointed, and furnished with all the bells and whistles now available for rent! Open kitchen/ family room, 4 bedrooms includes the separate guest casita, office, and huge resort size yard with pool, ramada, covered patio, built-in bbq, and large grassy area. Lease rate includes monthly made service and pool maintenance as well as access to the community amenities including neighborhood parks, pool, spa, and more! Available April 2019 and Oct - Dec 2019. 30 Day Min.