17926 N 97TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This doesn't come to the market often! Hurry! This home has it all! Enjoy high ceilings and large open spaces with room for the whole family to enjoy. Master and office downstairs with secondary bedrooms and loft upstairs. The Kitchen and great room opens up to the entertainers backyard boasts a heated swimming pool, spa, and slide surrounded travertine pavers. Built in BBQ overlooks the pool, large grassy area and extended covered patio. 3 car garage also includes plenty of storage with built in cabinets. Enjoy all that Windgate has to offer, guard gates, security, community spaces including pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, and much more. Won best on Tour! See Motion Video