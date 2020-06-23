All apartments in Scottsdale
17926 N 97TH Place
17926 N 97TH Place

17926 North 97th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17926 North 97th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This doesn't come to the market often! Hurry! This home has it all! Enjoy high ceilings and large open spaces with room for the whole family to enjoy. Master and office downstairs with secondary bedrooms and loft upstairs. The Kitchen and great room opens up to the entertainers backyard boasts a heated swimming pool, spa, and slide surrounded travertine pavers. Built in BBQ overlooks the pool, large grassy area and extended covered patio. 3 car garage also includes plenty of storage with built in cabinets. Enjoy all that Windgate has to offer, guard gates, security, community spaces including pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, and much more. Won best on Tour! See Motion Video

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

