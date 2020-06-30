All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 17818 N 93rd Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
17818 N 93rd Way
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

17818 N 93rd Way

17818 North 93rd Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17818 North 93rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous!!! 2/2 in DC RANCH plus family room has 2 full size built in murphy beds Great for guests!! Location! Location! Open Floor plan with all rooms opening to French doors out to back courtyard! Light and Bright!! Hard wood floors in both the master and bed 2. Gorgeous updated master bathroom with white finishes and stone counter tops! End unit is directly across from pool. Wrap around very private back patio which backs to a wash and includes fire pit, outdoor kitchen and built in heated spa. Mountain views off guest room patio. Only one shared wall with other unit and ALL ONE LEVEL, NO INTERIOR STEPS. Includes DC Ranch comm center membership with clubhouse, community pool, fitness center and tennis courts. 2 car attached garage with epoxy flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17818 N 93rd Way have any available units?
17818 N 93rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17818 N 93rd Way have?
Some of 17818 N 93rd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17818 N 93rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
17818 N 93rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17818 N 93rd Way pet-friendly?
No, 17818 N 93rd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17818 N 93rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 17818 N 93rd Way offers parking.
Does 17818 N 93rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17818 N 93rd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17818 N 93rd Way have a pool?
Yes, 17818 N 93rd Way has a pool.
Does 17818 N 93rd Way have accessible units?
No, 17818 N 93rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17818 N 93rd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17818 N 93rd Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College