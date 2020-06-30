17818 N 93rd Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous!!! 2/2 in DC RANCH plus family room has 2 full size built in murphy beds Great for guests!! Location! Location! Open Floor plan with all rooms opening to French doors out to back courtyard! Light and Bright!! Hard wood floors in both the master and bed 2. Gorgeous updated master bathroom with white finishes and stone counter tops! End unit is directly across from pool. Wrap around very private back patio which backs to a wash and includes fire pit, outdoor kitchen and built in heated spa. Mountain views off guest room patio. Only one shared wall with other unit and ALL ONE LEVEL, NO INTERIOR STEPS. Includes DC Ranch comm center membership with clubhouse, community pool, fitness center and tennis courts. 2 car attached garage with epoxy flooring.