All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 17620 N 77TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
17620 N 77TH Place
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:45 PM

17620 N 77TH Place

17620 North 77th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17620 North 77th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse w/ open view of greenbelt to the front & amazing mountain views on 2nd & 3rd floor patios! The main level (2nd floor) features a walnut color wood floor & gourmet kitchen w/ quartz countertops, large island/breakfast bar, double stacked white cabinets, calcutta backsplash, SS appliances w/ double oven & French door fridge! The open floor plan provides great flow between the kitchen, dining, living room & outdoor patio that has wood-look plank tile for indoor/outdoor entertaining! There are also 2 bedrooms & full bath on the main level. 3rd floor features main bedroom suite, walk in closet & bathroom w/ double sink, tub & shower. Ground floor has the laundry room, a full bathroom & large flex space that can be an office, gym, 4th bedroom, extra living, etc. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17620 N 77TH Place have any available units?
17620 N 77TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17620 N 77TH Place have?
Some of 17620 N 77TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17620 N 77TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17620 N 77TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17620 N 77TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 17620 N 77TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17620 N 77TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17620 N 77TH Place offers parking.
Does 17620 N 77TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17620 N 77TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17620 N 77TH Place have a pool?
No, 17620 N 77TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 17620 N 77TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17620 N 77TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17620 N 77TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17620 N 77TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College