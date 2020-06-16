17620 N 77TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful townhouse w/ open view of greenbelt to the front & amazing mountain views on 2nd & 3rd floor patios! The main level (2nd floor) features a walnut color wood floor & gourmet kitchen w/ quartz countertops, large island/breakfast bar, double stacked white cabinets, calcutta backsplash, SS appliances w/ double oven & French door fridge! The open floor plan provides great flow between the kitchen, dining, living room & outdoor patio that has wood-look plank tile for indoor/outdoor entertaining! There are also 2 bedrooms & full bath on the main level. 3rd floor features main bedroom suite, walk in closet & bathroom w/ double sink, tub & shower. Ground floor has the laundry room, a full bathroom & large flex space that can be an office, gym, 4th bedroom, extra living, etc. 2 car garage.