17617 N 77TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Come live in the Princess Enclave, a small community of new luxury townhomes located next to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort. Large designer kitchen with a huge center island, quartz countertops, double stacked white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms plus a HUGE Bonus Room (office or 4th bedrooms), 3 full baths (one on every level). Outdoor living space off every level including a back patio on the ground level, patio on 2nd level and a VERY large terrace off the master bedroom. Over 1,000sf outdoor in total! 2 car attached garage. Just a short drive to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter! Owner related to agent.