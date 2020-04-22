All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

17617 N 77TH Way

17617 North 77th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17617 North 77th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Come live in the Princess Enclave, a small community of new luxury townhomes located next to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort. Large designer kitchen with a huge center island, quartz countertops, double stacked white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms plus a HUGE Bonus Room (office or 4th bedrooms), 3 full baths (one on every level). Outdoor living space off every level including a back patio on the ground level, patio on 2nd level and a VERY large terrace off the master bedroom. Over 1,000sf outdoor in total! 2 car attached garage. Just a short drive to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter! Owner related to agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17617 N 77TH Way have any available units?
17617 N 77TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17617 N 77TH Way have?
Some of 17617 N 77TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17617 N 77TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
17617 N 77TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17617 N 77TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 17617 N 77TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17617 N 77TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 17617 N 77TH Way offers parking.
Does 17617 N 77TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17617 N 77TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17617 N 77TH Way have a pool?
No, 17617 N 77TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 17617 N 77TH Way have accessible units?
No, 17617 N 77TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17617 N 77TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17617 N 77TH Way has units with dishwashers.
