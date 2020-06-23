All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
17507 N 97TH Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:56 PM

17507 N 97TH Street

17507 North 97th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17507 North 97th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
State Plat No. 29

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED STUNNER SITUATED ON ONE OF WINDGATE RANCH'S MOST PRIME LOTS W/ PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS & ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES, THIS HOME BELONGS IN A MAGAZINE!!! Incredible bright open floor plan w/ countless upgrades & designer finishes throughout- Fully tiled art wall framing a gourmet chef-worthy kitchen, sleek stainless appliances (professional gas cooktop, hood, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher, fridge & Sub Zero 150 bottle built-in wine cooler!), slab granite counters, high-end cabinetry w/ stunning molding & trim detail, accommodating center island w/ undermount single basin sink & reverse osmosis, lrg picture windows & impressive 16ft slider off great room, transitional wood look tile flooring, reclaimed wood accent walls & sliding barn doors, exquisite custom light fixtures, decorative valences, oil rubbed bronze hardware & ceiling fans, fresh 2-tone paint, plantation shutters, plush neutral carpeting in bedrooms & wide open loft upstairs, spacious laundry room w/ plenty of cabinetry & folding space, royal Master suite w/ massive closet & spa bath w/ dbl sinks, framed mirrors & oversized shower w/ mosaic tile inlaid surround & THE PERFECT ENTERTAINING SPACE IN BACK w/ sprawling outdoor living room & Travertine covered patio, built-in BBQ grill, refrigerator, wall mounted TV & gas fire pit, perfectly sized pebble finished heated pool w/ extended Baja & stacked stone sheer descent waterfall features, bright green top quality turf grass, colorful plants, climbing vines & JUST TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17507 N 97TH Street have any available units?
17507 N 97TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17507 N 97TH Street have?
Some of 17507 N 97TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17507 N 97TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
17507 N 97TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17507 N 97TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 17507 N 97TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17507 N 97TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 17507 N 97TH Street does offer parking.
Does 17507 N 97TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17507 N 97TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17507 N 97TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 17507 N 97TH Street has a pool.
Does 17507 N 97TH Street have accessible units?
No, 17507 N 97TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17507 N 97TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17507 N 97TH Street has units with dishwashers.
