17507 N 97TH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED STUNNER SITUATED ON ONE OF WINDGATE RANCH'S MOST PRIME LOTS W/ PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS & ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES, THIS HOME BELONGS IN A MAGAZINE!!! Incredible bright open floor plan w/ countless upgrades & designer finishes throughout- Fully tiled art wall framing a gourmet chef-worthy kitchen, sleek stainless appliances (professional gas cooktop, hood, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher, fridge & Sub Zero 150 bottle built-in wine cooler!), slab granite counters, high-end cabinetry w/ stunning molding & trim detail, accommodating center island w/ undermount single basin sink & reverse osmosis, lrg picture windows & impressive 16ft slider off great room, transitional wood look tile flooring, reclaimed wood accent walls & sliding barn doors, exquisite custom light fixtures, decorative valences, oil rubbed bronze hardware & ceiling fans, fresh 2-tone paint, plantation shutters, plush neutral carpeting in bedrooms & wide open loft upstairs, spacious laundry room w/ plenty of cabinetry & folding space, royal Master suite w/ massive closet & spa bath w/ dbl sinks, framed mirrors & oversized shower w/ mosaic tile inlaid surround & THE PERFECT ENTERTAINING SPACE IN BACK w/ sprawling outdoor living room & Travertine covered patio, built-in BBQ grill, refrigerator, wall mounted TV & gas fire pit, perfectly sized pebble finished heated pool w/ extended Baja & stacked stone sheer descent waterfall features, bright green top quality turf grass, colorful plants, climbing vines & JUST TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST!!!