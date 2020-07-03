All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

17303 North 98th Place

17303 North 98th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17303 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is it! Your opportunity to live in luxury in the guard-gated community of Wingate Ranch! Enjoy gorgeous mountain views from this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and breakfast bar. Formal dining room. Game room, Master suite with huge walk-in closet and beautiful bathroom. Additional features include upgraded cabinetry throughout, 20x20 tile, plantation shutters, and oversized closets. Nice size lot cut-de-sac lot with covered patio. The Windgate Ranch community center, main park and 3 beautiful pools are within walking distance. Enjoy all of the amenities Windgate has to offer in this fantastic home.
If pets are approved the owner will require both a deposit and pet rent.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
