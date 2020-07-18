16861 N 106TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Highly updated home in Highly sought after McDowell Mountain Ranch! Corner lot with AMAZING VIEWS! Open on 3 sides and nestled against a private wash lot surrounded by views! Upgraded 3 bdrm/2 bath plus den Lots of tile, newer carpets shaker cabinets, quartz counters w/large island, gas cooking, appliances, lighting and plumbing fixtures, water softener! Kitchen open to family room w/gas fireplace, lots of windows Spacious master with dual sinks,separate bath and shower, plus large walk-in closet. Entertain on covered patio w/extended pavered patio - so much room to enjoy the views. Exterior Stone Accents, alarm system and so much more!!! Walk to community pools, tennis via pathway.