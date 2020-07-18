All apartments in Scottsdale
16861 N 106TH Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

16861 N 106TH Way

16861 North 106th Way · (480) 329-9333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16861 North 106th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Highly updated home in Highly sought after McDowell Mountain Ranch! Corner lot with AMAZING VIEWS! Open on 3 sides and nestled against a private wash lot surrounded by views! Upgraded 3 bdrm/2 bath plus den Lots of tile, newer carpets shaker cabinets, quartz counters w/large island, gas cooking, appliances, lighting and plumbing fixtures, water softener! Kitchen open to family room w/gas fireplace, lots of windows Spacious master with dual sinks,separate bath and shower, plus large walk-in closet. Entertain on covered patio w/extended pavered patio - so much room to enjoy the views. Exterior Stone Accents, alarm system and so much more!!! Walk to community pools, tennis via pathway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16861 N 106TH Way have any available units?
16861 N 106TH Way has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16861 N 106TH Way have?
Some of 16861 N 106TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16861 N 106TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
16861 N 106TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16861 N 106TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 16861 N 106TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16861 N 106TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 16861 N 106TH Way offers parking.
Does 16861 N 106TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16861 N 106TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16861 N 106TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 16861 N 106TH Way has a pool.
Does 16861 N 106TH Way have accessible units?
No, 16861 N 106TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16861 N 106TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16861 N 106TH Way has units with dishwashers.
