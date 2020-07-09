16760 N 109TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

FURNISHED RENTAL, 1 YEAR MIN. LEASE, AVAILABLE 7/15Absolutely STUNNING,FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE RENTAL in GATED Trovas community in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Bright and open with soaring ceilings and tons of windows delivering natural light throughout. Totally remodeled kitchen in 2020 with custom, designer finishes. Master split floor plan with spacious master suite and luxurious master bath and huge walk-in closet. Other 2 bedrooms have ensuite baths and walk-in closets. (3rd bedroom currently set up as a den, but owner will add queen bed upon request.) Beautiful, private back yard with heated salt-water pool, built in BBQ, fire-pit, large covered patio and SUNSET VIEWS! Enjoy all the amenities of McDowell Mountain Ranch and walk out your front door and hike the McDowell Mountai Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.