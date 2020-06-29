All apartments in Scottsdale
16738 N 106th St
16738 N 106th St

16738 North 106th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16738 North 106th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Located in a cul-de-sac street with a front porch. Easy care bamboo-like laminate floors & vaulted ceilings along with a den/office. Huge kitchen w/maple cabinets, quartz countertops, smooth cooktop range, double door refrigerator w/freezer bottom, Bosch D/W, center island w/breakfast bar & wood counter, desk area & pantry opens to the family room w/gas fireplace. Extra large master bedroom, double sinks in the master bath & walk-in closet w/organizers. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet, 3rd bedrooms w/triple closet & a computer/work station alcove in the hallway. Beautiful back yard w/covered patio and pull down sun shades, window awnings, grassy area & view fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16738 N 106th St have any available units?
16738 N 106th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16738 N 106th St have?
Some of 16738 N 106th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16738 N 106th St currently offering any rent specials?
16738 N 106th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16738 N 106th St pet-friendly?
No, 16738 N 106th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16738 N 106th St offer parking?
No, 16738 N 106th St does not offer parking.
Does 16738 N 106th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16738 N 106th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16738 N 106th St have a pool?
No, 16738 N 106th St does not have a pool.
Does 16738 N 106th St have accessible units?
No, 16738 N 106th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16738 N 106th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16738 N 106th St has units with dishwashers.

