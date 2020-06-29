16738 N 106th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Located in a cul-de-sac street with a front porch. Easy care bamboo-like laminate floors & vaulted ceilings along with a den/office. Huge kitchen w/maple cabinets, quartz countertops, smooth cooktop range, double door refrigerator w/freezer bottom, Bosch D/W, center island w/breakfast bar & wood counter, desk area & pantry opens to the family room w/gas fireplace. Extra large master bedroom, double sinks in the master bath & walk-in closet w/organizers. The 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet, 3rd bedrooms w/triple closet & a computer/work station alcove in the hallway. Beautiful back yard w/covered patio and pull down sun shades, window awnings, grassy area & view fence.