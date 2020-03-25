All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:31 AM

16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

16420 North Thompson Peak Parkway · (602) 692-6469
Location

16420 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1073 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1659 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
New to market! Beautiful single level townhouse in McDowell Mountain Ranch featuring 2 bedrooms + a den. The master has a king bed, large walk in closet and a bathroom with a double vanity, separate bathtub and shower as well as a private patio. Second bedroom has a king bed, too. Direct entry into the kitchen from the 2 car garage. McDowell Mountain Ranch is an awesome community that features tennis courts, swimming pools and sports courts as well as the McDowell Mountain trails in the preserve. This gated community includes it's own private pool, spa, ramada and weight room. Close to Market Street, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. *Seasonal rate of $4500 applies Dec-April*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have any available units?
16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have?
Some of 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does offer parking.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has a pool.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have accessible units?
No, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has units with dishwashers.
