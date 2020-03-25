16420 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Amenities

New to market! Beautiful single level townhouse in McDowell Mountain Ranch featuring 2 bedrooms + a den. The master has a king bed, large walk in closet and a bathroom with a double vanity, separate bathtub and shower as well as a private patio. Second bedroom has a king bed, too. Direct entry into the kitchen from the 2 car garage. McDowell Mountain Ranch is an awesome community that features tennis courts, swimming pools and sports courts as well as the McDowell Mountain trails in the preserve. This gated community includes it's own private pool, spa, ramada and weight room. Close to Market Street, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. *Seasonal rate of $4500 applies Dec-April*