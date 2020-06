Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***Est. Completion January 22nd!This is a brand new home! 3 bedroom, 2 baths with tons of upgrades. Tile everywhere except bedrooms and closets! dark espresso cabinets with beautiful trendy granite counter-tops. Master bath has a walk in shower, the secondary bath has a tub shower combo. Home comes with the garage door opener and a soft water loop. Big back yard for everyone enjoy! Buy now and pick your own finishes. Photo's are of another completed spec home of the same plan.