16270 N 109TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Trovas at McDowell Mountain Ranch. Fully furnished. Prestigious gated community. Light, bright and open split floor plan, with soaring 12' ceilings. Stunning quartz kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom suite, with massive walk in closet. Resort living! TV's, pool table, built-in fish tank, linens, pots/pans and games. Heated pool and spa with child safe fence. BBQ bar and mountain views. 3 Car Garage. 2 community centers. Tennis and basketball courts, volleyball, play grounds, pool/spa and splash pads. Next to Westworld, Barret-Jackson, spring training, Phoenix Open, top rated golf courses, Westgate hiking trails and bike paths. Close to the 101, shopping and restaurants. Perfect house for any occasion! Flexible lease, includes pool and gardener service. Fully furnished!