Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

16270 N 109TH Street

16270 North 109th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16270 North 109th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Trovas at McDowell Mountain Ranch. Fully furnished. Prestigious gated community. Light, bright and open split floor plan, with soaring 12' ceilings. Stunning quartz kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom suite, with massive walk in closet. Resort living! TV's, pool table, built-in fish tank, linens, pots/pans and games. Heated pool and spa with child safe fence. BBQ bar and mountain views. 3 Car Garage. 2 community centers. Tennis and basketball courts, volleyball, play grounds, pool/spa and splash pads. Next to Westworld, Barret-Jackson, spring training, Phoenix Open, top rated golf courses, Westgate hiking trails and bike paths. Close to the 101, shopping and restaurants. Perfect house for any occasion! Flexible lease, includes pool and gardener service. Fully furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16270 N 109TH Street have any available units?
16270 N 109TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16270 N 109TH Street have?
Some of 16270 N 109TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16270 N 109TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16270 N 109TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16270 N 109TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16270 N 109TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16270 N 109TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16270 N 109TH Street offers parking.
Does 16270 N 109TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16270 N 109TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16270 N 109TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16270 N 109TH Street has a pool.
Does 16270 N 109TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16270 N 109TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16270 N 109TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16270 N 109TH Street has units with dishwashers.
