Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:47 AM

15850

15850 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

15850 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Kierland

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Looking for someone to take over our 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment starting January 1st 2020 until March 28 2020 or month a month optional) located in Mcdowell Mountain ranch. Close to 101 and frank Lloyd Wright. Beautiful location! ????????????????

Bed 3
Bath 2
SQ.FT. 1374

You deserve a home thats comfortable, welcoming and offers top-class amenities. Kota North Scottsdale has all these characteristics and more. Our apartment and community amenities are second-to-none and promote community socialization and fitness. But dont take our word for it. Feel free to browse through our photo gallery and see for yourself what our apartment community can offer you. From comfortable, luxurious living spaces to peaceful surroundings and exceptional views, Kota North Scottsdale has it all.
Interior photos below from the Website. Please message if youre interested.

??Price includes water/sewer and trash
??Electricity paid by tenant
??Car garage optional with dlls

????Dog friendly community Read Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15850 have any available units?
15850 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 15850 currently offering any rent specials?
15850 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15850 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15850 is pet friendly.
Does 15850 offer parking?
Yes, 15850 offers parking.
Does 15850 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15850 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15850 have a pool?
No, 15850 does not have a pool.
Does 15850 have accessible units?
No, 15850 does not have accessible units.
Does 15850 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15850 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15850 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15850 does not have units with air conditioning.

