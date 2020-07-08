Amenities

dogs allowed garage gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Looking for someone to take over our 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment starting January 1st 2020 until March 28 2020 or month a month optional) located in Mcdowell Mountain ranch. Close to 101 and frank Lloyd Wright. Beautiful location! ????????????????



Bed 3

Bath 2

SQ.FT. 1374



You deserve a home thats comfortable, welcoming and offers top-class amenities. Kota North Scottsdale has all these characteristics and more. Our apartment and community amenities are second-to-none and promote community socialization and fitness. But dont take our word for it. Feel free to browse through our photo gallery and see for yourself what our apartment community can offer you. From comfortable, luxurious living spaces to peaceful surroundings and exceptional views, Kota North Scottsdale has it all.

Interior photos below from the Website. Please message if youre interested.



??Price includes water/sewer and trash

??Electricity paid by tenant

??Car garage optional with dlls



????Dog friendly community Read Less