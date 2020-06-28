15838 N 107TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Highly upgraded largest model in gated Castle Chase. 42' Maple cabinets,all have pullouts. silestone counters in large kitchen w/center island. Beautiful tiled floors w/accents. Etched glass at foyer entry. Tons of extra lighting, ceiling fans. Plantation shutters t/out. 3rd rm has built-in cabinets,computer desk+closet. Use as den/3rd bedroom. Large Master w/room for sitting area/office. Built-in dry bar w/pullouts & lighting in Family rm. Multiple garage cabinets,workbench+sink. Great yard with built-in B/Bcue & Kiva. Rustic paved patios. Fridge,W/D included. HOA,landscape,repairs paid by landlord. All features of MMR+ private heated pool/spa+gym in Castle Chase. Master toilet & shower grab bars for Physcl.chgld. Full Interior paint 9/3/19