Scottsdale, AZ
15838 N 107TH Place
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 PM

15838 N 107TH Place

15838 North 107th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15838 North 107th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded largest model in gated Castle Chase. 42' Maple cabinets,all have pullouts. silestone counters in large kitchen w/center island. Beautiful tiled floors w/accents. Etched glass at foyer entry. Tons of extra lighting, ceiling fans. Plantation shutters t/out. 3rd rm has built-in cabinets,computer desk+closet. Use as den/3rd bedroom. Large Master w/room for sitting area/office. Built-in dry bar w/pullouts & lighting in Family rm. Multiple garage cabinets,workbench+sink. Great yard with built-in B/Bcue & Kiva. Rustic paved patios. Fridge,W/D included. HOA,landscape,repairs paid by landlord. All features of MMR+ private heated pool/spa+gym in Castle Chase. Master toilet & shower grab bars for Physcl.chgld. Full Interior paint 9/3/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15838 N 107TH Place have any available units?
15838 N 107TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15838 N 107TH Place have?
Some of 15838 N 107TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15838 N 107TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
15838 N 107TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15838 N 107TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 15838 N 107TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15838 N 107TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 15838 N 107TH Place offers parking.
Does 15838 N 107TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15838 N 107TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15838 N 107TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 15838 N 107TH Place has a pool.
Does 15838 N 107TH Place have accessible units?
No, 15838 N 107TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15838 N 107TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15838 N 107TH Place has units with dishwashers.
