15692 N 104TH Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

15692 N 104TH Street

15692 North 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15692 North 104th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Looking for a well qualified applicant to take care of this home like it is their own. This McDowell Mountain North Scottsdale home features wood laminate like flooring and tile throughout home. Open and functional floor plan with 2-living rooms with one living space being directly adjacent to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom features large windows ceiling fan and double sink expanded vanity master bathroom with double sinks, private toilet stall and tub and shower in a glass enclosure. Two other guest suites nice size and also feature ceiling fans. Private backyard that is ready for the tenants personal touch. 2 car garage with direct entry into home and driveway parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

