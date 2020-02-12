15692 N 104TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Looking for a well qualified applicant to take care of this home like it is their own. This McDowell Mountain North Scottsdale home features wood laminate like flooring and tile throughout home. Open and functional floor plan with 2-living rooms with one living space being directly adjacent to the kitchen. Spacious master bedroom features large windows ceiling fan and double sink expanded vanity master bathroom with double sinks, private toilet stall and tub and shower in a glass enclosure. Two other guest suites nice size and also feature ceiling fans. Private backyard that is ready for the tenants personal touch. 2 car garage with direct entry into home and driveway parking available.