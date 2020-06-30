15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Here is a lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Loft Remodeled Winter/Spring Vacation Rental. Close to the 101 and minutes away from DowntownScottsdale. 6 golf courses within a 10 mile radius including TPC Champions Course. Beautiful cozy home with great light exposure. Fully stocked kitchen wareand utensils. Beds are super comfortable.Two car garage and private back patio. Gated community with access to community pool. Fully furnished and utilitiesincluded in monthly rent. WiFi access and cable included. Just bring luggage!