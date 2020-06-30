All apartments in Scottsdale
15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard

15550 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

15550 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Here is a lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Loft Remodeled Winter/Spring Vacation Rental. Close to the 101 and minutes away from DowntownScottsdale. 6 golf courses within a 10 mile radius including TPC Champions Course. Beautiful cozy home with great light exposure. Fully stocked kitchen wareand utensils. Beds are super comfortable.Two car garage and private back patio. Gated community with access to community pool. Fully furnished and utilitiesincluded in monthly rent. WiFi access and cable included. Just bring luggage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard have any available units?
15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard have?
Some of 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard has a pool.
Does 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15550 N FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

