Amenities

This home has the perfect floor plan 3 bed/2 bath and very clean. Beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and all opening up to very spacious family room. Great for entertaining friends and family along with a amazing backyard with mountain views and large covered patio. Community pool, spa, tennis, basketball courts, trails and Arabian Library all close by.