Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy

14885 North Thompson Peak Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

14885 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Villages North is a secure gated community nestled in North Scottsdale, off of Frank Lloyd Wright and Thompson Parkway. This community is a serene, quiet retreat with tree lined bike and walking trails, pools, spa areas, barbecue space, and tennis courts. At Villages North, your condo is in walking distance to AJs, nearby West World and TPC Golf Club, and only three minutes to the 101 freeway. Take pleasure in relaxing on your covered patio, enjoying the community amenities, or visiting the convenient shopping and dining options nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have any available units?
14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have?
Some of 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy offer parking?
No, 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy has a pool.
Does 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
