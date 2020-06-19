14885 N Thompson Peak Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Villages North is a secure gated community nestled in North Scottsdale, off of Frank Lloyd Wright and Thompson Parkway. This community is a serene, quiet retreat with tree lined bike and walking trails, pools, spa areas, barbecue space, and tennis courts. At Villages North, your condo is in walking distance to AJs, nearby West World and TPC Golf Club, and only three minutes to the 101 freeway. Take pleasure in relaxing on your covered patio, enjoying the community amenities, or visiting the convenient shopping and dining options nearby.