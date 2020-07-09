All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 14839 N 103rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
14839 N 103rd St
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

14839 N 103rd St

14839 North 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14839 North 103rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fantastic Home in the desirable Community of McDowell Mountain Ranch. Nestled on a corner lot with soaring ceilings, beautiful tile floor, plantation shutters/window blinds, custom palette, and spacious open floor plan. Stunning chefs kitchen features center island, granite counters, SS appliances, pantry, and plethora of wood cabinetry. Perfect gathering place for family and friends. Patio access from family room. Plush carpet in all the right places, generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 2 baths. The backyard boasts covered pavered patio, fire pit area, and grassy play area. Community Clubhouse, Heated Pool, Spa, & more. Washer/Dryer included. Sorry but not currently accepting pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14839 N 103rd St have any available units?
14839 N 103rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14839 N 103rd St have?
Some of 14839 N 103rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14839 N 103rd St currently offering any rent specials?
14839 N 103rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14839 N 103rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14839 N 103rd St is pet friendly.
Does 14839 N 103rd St offer parking?
Yes, 14839 N 103rd St offers parking.
Does 14839 N 103rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14839 N 103rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14839 N 103rd St have a pool?
Yes, 14839 N 103rd St has a pool.
Does 14839 N 103rd St have accessible units?
No, 14839 N 103rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 14839 N 103rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14839 N 103rd St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College