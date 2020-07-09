14839 N 103rd St

Amenities

Fantastic Home in the desirable Community of McDowell Mountain Ranch. Nestled on a corner lot with soaring ceilings, beautiful tile floor, plantation shutters/window blinds, custom palette, and spacious open floor plan. Stunning chefs kitchen features center island, granite counters, SS appliances, pantry, and plethora of wood cabinetry. Perfect gathering place for family and friends. Patio access from family room. Plush carpet in all the right places, generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 2 baths. The backyard boasts covered pavered patio, fire pit area, and grassy play area. Community Clubhouse, Heated Pool, Spa, & more. Washer/Dryer included. Sorry but not currently accepting pets.