Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

This beautiful, fully remodeled Scottsdale single level home offers luxury and comfort that includes new flooring, cabinets, Granite countertops, in-ground pool, a kitchen island, large master, and a three-car garage. You won't find another rental like this in the area!! nearby shopping, freeways, and amenities make this the ideal find for the particular resident. Don't miss this opportunity to live near the beautiful McDowells and live in this piece of paradise!!