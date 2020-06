Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great home located near AJ's, Starbucks, Zipps, Horizon and Aztec parks. Home is located in Scottsdale Horizon and has been upgraded and well maintained. Flexible floor plan includes 4 bedrooms 3 baths, plus an office/den. Vaulted Ceilings, Chef's kitchen, Upgraded Cabinets with plenty of Storage. Large back yard with Private swimming pool and BBQ area. 3 Car garage. Includes Landscaping and pool service.