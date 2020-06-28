All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 14215 N 91ST Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
14215 N 91ST Place
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

14215 N 91ST Place

14215 North 91st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14215 North 91st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12 Month Lease rate $1,800 per month. 18 Month Lease rate $1,650 per month. Need GREAT tenant! Immaculate 2 bedroom 1.75 bath townhome. Great gazebo in backyard with covered patio. White tile floors except in bedrooms. Well maintained property. Roof installed in last 3 years. Master BR has double French doors with screens. LL will the lease.Landlord adamant about credit being good; will consider extenuating circumstances. Adjacent to common area greenbelt. Walking distance to pool. Tenant to be provided CC&R's and filters for A/C. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, ceiling fans included. Vaulted ceilings. Short walk to common pool. Garage has Built-in cabinets and separate A/C. Pets must be approved by the owner. Home Warranty included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14215 N 91ST Place have any available units?
14215 N 91ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14215 N 91ST Place have?
Some of 14215 N 91ST Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14215 N 91ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
14215 N 91ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14215 N 91ST Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14215 N 91ST Place is pet friendly.
Does 14215 N 91ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 14215 N 91ST Place offers parking.
Does 14215 N 91ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14215 N 91ST Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14215 N 91ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 14215 N 91ST Place has a pool.
Does 14215 N 91ST Place have accessible units?
No, 14215 N 91ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14215 N 91ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14215 N 91ST Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College