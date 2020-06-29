14203 N 101st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom North Scottsdale Townhouse w/ Community pool. This spacious townhouse includes many upgrades w/ 20'' tile throughout the main level, upgraded fixtures and blinds, neutral paint throughout and ceiling fans in each room. Large living room w/ fireplace and vaulted ceilings, separate family and dining rooms offer extended living space. Open kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry, breakfast nook, refrigerator, ceramic top stove, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Washing machine and dryer included. Two car garage. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to great shopping, bars, restaurants, parks and golf courses with easy access to Loop 101.