Scottsdale, AZ
14203 N 101st Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

14203 N 101st Street

14203 North 101st Street
Location

14203 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom North Scottsdale Townhouse w/ Community pool. This spacious townhouse includes many upgrades w/ 20'' tile throughout the main level, upgraded fixtures and blinds, neutral paint throughout and ceiling fans in each room. Large living room w/ fireplace and vaulted ceilings, separate family and dining rooms offer extended living space. Open kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, pantry, breakfast nook, refrigerator, ceramic top stove, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Washing machine and dryer included. Two car garage. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to great shopping, bars, restaurants, parks and golf courses with easy access to Loop 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14203 N 101st Street have any available units?
14203 N 101st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14203 N 101st Street have?
Some of 14203 N 101st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14203 N 101st Street currently offering any rent specials?
14203 N 101st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14203 N 101st Street pet-friendly?
No, 14203 N 101st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14203 N 101st Street offer parking?
Yes, 14203 N 101st Street offers parking.
Does 14203 N 101st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14203 N 101st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14203 N 101st Street have a pool?
Yes, 14203 N 101st Street has a pool.
Does 14203 N 101st Street have accessible units?
No, 14203 N 101st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14203 N 101st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14203 N 101st Street has units with dishwashers.
