Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

14146 N 106TH Way

14146 North 106th Way · No Longer Available
Location

14146 North 106th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
McDowell Mountain gem! Complete turn key, fully furnished home. Incredible views from this updated 4100 sqft, resort style home with a 1 bdrm casita. Sweeping valley and mountain views are the main focus of this 4 bdrm, 4.5 bath rancher. Open kitchen, living area with wet bar. Large master suite and ensuite with expansive custom walk in closet. Retractable 16ft sliding glass door takes you to your bbq, and backyard with large pool, hot tub, putting green, and fire pit. You are a short walk to McDowell Mountain golf club and restaurant. Entertainers paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

