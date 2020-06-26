14146 N 106TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

McDowell Mountain gem! Complete turn key, fully furnished home. Incredible views from this updated 4100 sqft, resort style home with a 1 bdrm casita. Sweeping valley and mountain views are the main focus of this 4 bdrm, 4.5 bath rancher. Open kitchen, living area with wet bar. Large master suite and ensuite with expansive custom walk in closet. Retractable 16ft sliding glass door takes you to your bbq, and backyard with large pool, hot tub, putting green, and fire pit. You are a short walk to McDowell Mountain golf club and restaurant. Entertainers paradise!