Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking putting green garage

Look no more, this home features 3 Bedrooms and an office with built in shelving and desk. Vinyl wood planks in dining room, living room and office. Newer carpet in bedrooms. The home is open and bright. Nice white kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bathroom is very large with walk-in closet. All appliances are included. Gorgeous back yard with putting green and large gazebo. Built-in cabinets in garage