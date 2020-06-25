Exceptional and exquisite furnished condominium in gated community, within biking and walking distance to shopping and dinning. This furnished townhouse is very secluded in the subdivision and provides a quiet and safe place. No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 13858 N 96TH Street have?
Some of 13858 N 96TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
