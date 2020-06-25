All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 13858 N 96TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13858 N 96TH Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

13858 N 96TH Street

13858 North 96th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13858 North 96th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Exceptional and exquisite furnished condominium in gated community, within biking and walking distance to shopping and dinning. This furnished townhouse is very secluded in the subdivision and provides a quiet and safe place. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13858 N 96TH Street have any available units?
13858 N 96TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13858 N 96TH Street have?
Some of 13858 N 96TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13858 N 96TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
13858 N 96TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13858 N 96TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 13858 N 96TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13858 N 96TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 13858 N 96TH Street offers parking.
Does 13858 N 96TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13858 N 96TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13858 N 96TH Street have a pool?
No, 13858 N 96TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 13858 N 96TH Street have accessible units?
No, 13858 N 96TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13858 N 96TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13858 N 96TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College