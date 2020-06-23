All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

13782 E LAUREL Lane

13782 East Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13782 East Laurel Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
30 Day Minimum stay!!This beautiful property is located in the guard gated community of Scottsdale Mountain. Spacious single-level home with a sparkling pool, privacy and mountain views! Three bedrooms, plus a den w/closet and a pull-out sofa if you need that extra space. Nicely furnished with Large kitchen w/granite counter tops, breakfast room, breakfast bar, open to family room. Master w/king, full size and twins in bedrooms 2/3. Formal living/dining, 3 car garage. tenant pays all utilities except pool/landscaping maintenance. 30 Day Minimum stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13782 E LAUREL Lane have any available units?
13782 E LAUREL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13782 E LAUREL Lane have?
Some of 13782 E LAUREL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13782 E LAUREL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13782 E LAUREL Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13782 E LAUREL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13782 E LAUREL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13782 E LAUREL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13782 E LAUREL Lane does offer parking.
Does 13782 E LAUREL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13782 E LAUREL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13782 E LAUREL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13782 E LAUREL Lane has a pool.
Does 13782 E LAUREL Lane have accessible units?
No, 13782 E LAUREL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13782 E LAUREL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13782 E LAUREL Lane has units with dishwashers.
