Scottsdale, AZ
13608 N. 100th Pl
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

13608 N. 100th Pl

13608 North 100th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13608 North 100th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home at Mountainview Ranch Near E Thunderbird Rd and N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Single Story Home!
2 Car Garage!
Refrigerated Air!
Xeriscape Front Yard with Mature Trees and Shubs!
Vaulted Ceilings!
Ceiling Fans!
Breakfast Nook!
Window Sunscreens!
Wooden Shutters!
Tile!
Large Picture Windows!
Living Room with extended Office or Dining Room Option!
Double Lavs in Master!
Separate Laundry Room with Sink and Large Storage Cabinets!
Shaded Back Yard with Grass, and Desert Landscaping with Mature Trees and Shrubs! (Grass will be seeded in October)
Covered Extended Back Patio!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Scottsdale Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.75%
Management fee 3%

(RLNE5149829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13608 N. 100th Pl have any available units?
13608 N. 100th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13608 N. 100th Pl have?
Some of 13608 N. 100th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13608 N. 100th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13608 N. 100th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13608 N. 100th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13608 N. 100th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13608 N. 100th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13608 N. 100th Pl offers parking.
Does 13608 N. 100th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13608 N. 100th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13608 N. 100th Pl have a pool?
No, 13608 N. 100th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13608 N. 100th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13608 N. 100th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13608 N. 100th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13608 N. 100th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
