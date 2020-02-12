All apartments in Scottsdale
13587 E SUMMIT Drive

13587 East Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13587 East Summit Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
GORGEOUS VIEWS! Nestled in the gated community of Scottsdale Mountain, this perfect Lock-&-Leave residence offers panoramic views of Camelback Mountain, Mummy Mountain and South Mountain. In addition to the Views, this home offers an impressive Open & Spacious Floor Plan along w/a Gourmet Kitchen. Harmonious ambiance is achieved w/ Soaring Windows, Vaulted Ceilings and an abundance of Natural Light. From the Master bedroom, Family Room and Outside Patio you can see the entire Valley as your backdrop. Serene and Tranquil backyard oasis. The patio features herringbone laid brick which opens to an extended yard that highlights a peaceful fountain, astro turf for low-maintenance and even a putting green. Solar Panels on the home are owned and reduce else bills to nominal fee! See MOTION VIDEO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13587 E SUMMIT Drive have any available units?
13587 E SUMMIT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13587 E SUMMIT Drive have?
Some of 13587 E SUMMIT Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13587 E SUMMIT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13587 E SUMMIT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13587 E SUMMIT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13587 E SUMMIT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13587 E SUMMIT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13587 E SUMMIT Drive offers parking.
Does 13587 E SUMMIT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13587 E SUMMIT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13587 E SUMMIT Drive have a pool?
No, 13587 E SUMMIT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13587 E SUMMIT Drive have accessible units?
No, 13587 E SUMMIT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13587 E SUMMIT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13587 E SUMMIT Drive has units with dishwashers.
