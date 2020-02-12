13587 E SUMMIT Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking putting green bbq/grill

GORGEOUS VIEWS! Nestled in the gated community of Scottsdale Mountain, this perfect Lock-&-Leave residence offers panoramic views of Camelback Mountain, Mummy Mountain and South Mountain. In addition to the Views, this home offers an impressive Open & Spacious Floor Plan along w/a Gourmet Kitchen. Harmonious ambiance is achieved w/ Soaring Windows, Vaulted Ceilings and an abundance of Natural Light. From the Master bedroom, Family Room and Outside Patio you can see the entire Valley as your backdrop. Serene and Tranquil backyard oasis. The patio features herringbone laid brick which opens to an extended yard that highlights a peaceful fountain, astro turf for low-maintenance and even a putting green. Solar Panels on the home are owned and reduce else bills to nominal fee! See MOTION VIDEO.